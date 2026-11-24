The government is working on a framework to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), with intellectual property, computing infrastructure, liability and safety standards emerging as key areas of focus as it seeks to strengthen India's AI ecosystem without creating an entirely new regulatory architecture, officials familiar with the matter said.

The government's approach is broadly centred around four pillars - regulatory support for AI development, plugging gaps in existing laws, establishing accountability through a liability framework, and developing testing standards for AI systems.

Rather than introducing a standalone regime for AI, the government is looking at how existing regulations can be leveraged to address emerging concerns, including deepfakes, impersonation and misrepresentation, while identifying areas that may require fresh legal provisions.

"The government plans to use existing legislations, such as the intermediary guidelines, wherever necessary, to avoid increasing the regulatory burden," an official familiar with the discussions said.

The exercise is also expected to examine the regulatory support needed to accelerate AI development in India, with intellectual property (IP) and compute infrastructure emerging as important considerations. Access to computing capacity, including GPU infrastructure, and questions around IP rights in the development and use of AI models are likely to be central to the government's policy thinking.

The government is also looking at developing a liability framework for AI-related harm and establishing testing standards to assess AI systems, officials said. The framework could help determine accountability for the use and deployment of AI, while testing standards would provide a mechanism to assess model safety and reliability.

An AI safety institute is also being considered as part of a broader effort to strengthen India's institutional capacity on AI. Such an institution could help develop testing and evaluation capabilities and build expertise on the risks posed by increasingly sophisticated AI models.

A consultation paper outlining the government's proposed approach is currently at the internal vetting stage, officials said. It will subsequently be circulated among ministries for consultations, followed by a public consultation, before the government moves towards drafting legislation.

The regulatory exercise comes as countries globally are attempting to balance AI innovation with safeguards against misuse. India is seeking to build its AI capabilities while addressing risks through a framework that draws on existing laws and institutions, rather than necessarily adopting a comprehensive, standalone AI law at the outset.

What Experts Say

Legal experts, however, caution that relying on existing laws and intermediary rules may not be sufficient to address the wider range of risks posed by AI.

"India's approach to technology regulation has consistently been cautious and, consequently, much delayed. AI is no different. We need a robust AI law soon, but one that addresses safety while enabling businesses," said NS Nappinai, Supreme Court lawyer and founder of Cybersaathi.

"Clarity and specificity on permissible AI development and usage, IP and AI, signposting AI-generated content through watermarking and explicit notices, and delineating AI-related crimes are basic requirements. While general laws may be applied, specific criminal provisions would act as deterrents," she said.

The government's use of the Intermediary Guidelines as a stopgap to address AI-related harms may be useful, but cannot be a permanent solution, Nappinai said, adding that regulation must extend beyond intermediaries to any person using AI.

"Expanding privacy protections against AI misuse is another significant gap that is often missed. The asks are extensive, particularly when it comes to AI regulation, but addressing each of these is mandatory as they will shape India's AI story going forward," she said.

Contrary to this, Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director of The Dialogue, a public policy think-tank believes that India is right to take its time before deciding whether it needs a standalone AI law. While India takes time to decide on a standalone AI law, sectoral regulators are responding to the risks that they are observing on the ground, Rizvi said sharing an example: "The SEBI recently mandated investment advisers to inform clients of the extent to which they use AI to make investment decisions on behalf of clients. The adviser remains responsible for the investment decision."

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) India AI Governance Guidelines can be used as a starting point by sectoral regulators, Rizvi said highlighting that experience would inform further regulatory measures, which should be introduced as soon as possible where gaps are identified.

"This approach is working both ways: it provides space for India's growing start-up ecosystem to experiment; and provides a clear route of redressal to citizens who are aggrieved by decisions made by AI systems," he added.

Vidhi Udayshankar from Ikigai Tech echoed similar views noting that India's AI journey has so far been driven largely by adoption, supported by a growing technology workforce and increasing use of AI across businesses.

"India ranks third on Stanford University's AI Vibrancy Index, with 80 per cent of employees surveyed reporting that they use AI several times a week. The focus is now extending to the development of domestic capabilities. Under the IndiaAI Mission, shared computing capacity has expanded to over 45,000 GPUs, while 20 indigenous foundation models have been selected for development. The Rs 1,27,500 crore outlay under Semicon 2.0 is another part of this effort, with a focus on strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem," Vidhi Udayshankar, Associate, Ikigai Law said.

Udayshankar believes India's approach reflects the importance of practical applications. Its technical workforce and digital public infrastructure offer a foundation for deploying AI in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, education and public services, including through multilingual solutions.

"International partnerships such as Pax Silica and investment commitments exceeding USD 250 billion announced at the India AI Impact Summit also point to India's growing role in discussions on AI development, infrastructure and supply chains," she added.