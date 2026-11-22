Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that while there is a lot of discussion about artificial intelligence, no one can take away the livelihood of a person who possesses skills.

Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, the PM also said invaders damaged India's traditional skill infrastructure and targeted traditional craftsmanship, with the British later introducing an education system focused on producing clerks.

But the times are changing and India is moving towards becoming the world's skill capital, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary and senior state BJP leaders attended the event.

"When invaders came to India, their first attack was on our skills. They knew that the craftsmanship of Indians was making the country great and prosperous, and sought to destroy it by cutting off the thumbs of artisans," Modi told the gathering.

"The British were more sophisticated. They changed their methods. (British politician Thomas Babington) Macaulay imposed an education system that reduced our skill-based system to producing clerks," he said.

Even after independence, the emphasis remained on clerical jobs while skill development and traditional craftsmanship continued to take a back seat, he said.

"Over time, being a paper clerk came to be seen as a matter of prestige," he added.

PM Modi said the British used the education system to weaken India's traditional skill-based system and promote manufacturing in their country using Indian resources.

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"India has always been a country that respects skills. Look at the chikankari work here in Lucknow. For a long time, India's identity in the world was built around such skills.

"From fine muslin, Banarasi and Kanchipuram silk, Kashmiri pashmina and cotton textiles to kalamkari, and from steel used to make some of the world's finest swords to bronze and panchdhatu (five-metal alloy) sculptures, there were countless such crafts," he said.

On growing concern that artificial intelligence could take over jobs, the prime minister said, "There is a lot of discussion about AI, but remember that no one can take away the livelihood of a person who possesses skills."

"Times are changing. Skilled individuals will command greater respect than those who merely hold certificates," he said.

India is now moving towards becoming the skill capital of the world, he added.

PM Modi praised the people of the country for heeding his call to not buy gold.

"A year ago, I had urged my fellow citizens to not buy gold if they don't need it. And I'm happy that an ordinary person like me said it and people bought less gold, and gold prices fell," he said.

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"I am happy because just as people once followed Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's request to skip one meal for the nation, our citizens listened. Such is the character of this nation," he said.

"Today, I'm going to say something else. Mark my words: Times are changing and people with skills will be valued more than those who go around with paper certificates, wearing suits and ties. Demand for those with skills, those with talent, will increase," he said.

PM Modi said India can progress in the 21st century only by giving respect to skilled workers.

The government has taken several steps under the 'Shramev Jayate' initiative and established a separate Ministry of Skill Development, he said.

Emphasising the need for a change in society's perception of vocational education, Modi said Industrial Training Institute (ITI) graduates play a crucial role in running large companies.

"Just as IIT students are respected, my ITI students should receive the same respect. Even the biggest companies may have two or three people carrying paper certificates, but they need 200 to 300 ITI-trained people to provide strength and run the company," he said.

"Be it IIT or ITI, for me, students are the treasure, strength and future of the country," he said.

Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said the exodus of workers from cities to villages highlighted the importance of skilled manpower in sustaining everyday life.

"People realised that no matter how wealthy one is, it is impossible to lead a normal life without skilled manpower. These skilled workers are the ones who kept things running and sustained the nation," he said.

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Acquiring skills is not merely about working on machines, but also about making people's lives easier and enhancing the country's capabilities, the prime minister told the youngsters.

"There was a time when India used to import mobile phones. Today, the daughters of our country are manufacturing them. Mobile phones made in India are now being exported across the globe. It is because of you that the country's manufacturing capacity is growing. This is why ITIs are being given such great importance today," he said.

Nearly 5,000 new ITIs have been built in a decade, PM Modi said.

"The number of those studying in ITIs has also increased by over 5 lakh, with the number of girls increasing more than two and a half times," he said.

PM Modi said Uttar Pradesh's expanding infrastructure and industrial base are creating new opportunities for young people.

He said large mobile manufacturing facilities are coming up in the state and a semiconductor manufacturing facility is also being established. He also referred to the production of BrahMos missiles in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi also announced that India will host the 2027 WorldSkills Competition in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for creating a safe environment for women in the state. He recalled that a woman told him during a factory inauguration in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, that she could return home safely even after working until 11 pm.

"This is not an ordinary thing. Under the leadership of Yogi ji, the BJP government has created an environment of security in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"Security and confidence in prosperity will build a developed India. I tell every young person in the country that the entire sky is open before you.

Dream big, develop your skills and work with all your strength to fulfil your dreams. Never feel that you are alone. Whenever you feel so, remember that I stand with you," the PM said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)