Artificial intelligence (AI) has been able to solve one of humanity's greatest mathematical problems, the Reimann Hypothesis. On Friday, Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpoge, announced that he has completed the proof of the hypothesis by collaborating with Claude, the company's AI model. This was greeted with applause by many scientists and experts around the world. Elon Musk, who is heavily invested in the AI business, said this shows that superintelligence has arrived and welcomed the world to the "Singularity". But AI researcher Yann LeCun isn't convinced convinced.

Responding to Musk's post on X, LeCun questioned how a technology capable of cracking extraordinary mathematical problems could still fall short of mastering something as seemingly straightforward as autonomous driving.

"We have superintelligence but we still don't have level-5 autonomous driving. A task that most 17-year-olds can learn in 20 hours of practice. And we have (you have) billions of hours of training data," said LeCun, a former chief AI scientist at Meta.

"We don't have robots that can come close to doing what an 8-year-old can do with no prior training. And let's not talk about cats. That's a rather strange kind of superintelligence," he further said.

However, users didn't agree with LeCun's assessment.

"Technically the 17 year old had 17 years of training," commented one of them.

"Yann this is such a bad take. It is irrelevant what we call "level-5". We definitely have superhuman self driving cars already and they're taking customer rides. It is very strange that you are unaware of this," said another.

"Honestly, you sound like I did in 2024 mocking ChatGPT for not being able to count the number of R's in strawberry," a third user commented.

The Debate Around Superintelligent AI

Superintelligent AI system is believed to be the next phase of evolution for artificial systems. At the NDTV World Summit in October, former Google DeepMind research scientist Alex Turner said such an AI system could be just a year to 18 months away.

Speaking to NDTV's Shiv Aroor during a discussion on the future of AI, Turner said some AI models were already performing at a level that could be considered superhuman in specific fields, even as they continued to struggle with other tasks that humans find relatively straightforward.

Superintelligence is distinct from artificial general intelligence (AGI), which generally refers to AI capable of performing a wide range of intellectual tasks at a level comparable to humans. There is no universally agreed threshold for either concept, and researchers differ on how to measure progress towards them.