Telegram founder Pavel Durov has pointed out a humorous detail about the lead characters of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), Jason and Lucia, saying their criminal operation is missing one thing: a Telegram group. His remark caught the attention of Elon Musk.

In a post on X, Durov joked that the most unrealistic part of the game. He wrote, "The least realistic thing about GTA VI is that Jason and Lucia run a whole criminal operation without a single Telegram group."

His comment quickly gained attention and received more than a million views. Elon Musk also joined the conversation and reacted to Durov's post with a laughing emoji.

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Durov's comment adds another real-world technology reference to the game. Although Rockstar has developed fictional counterparts to popular apps, the Telegram founder used the moment to humorously suggest that his messaging platform would be a more authentic fit for the protagonists.

The exchange comes amid growing online conversations about GTA 6, which has attracted attention beyond the gaming community.

Developed by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI is set in the fictional US state of Leonida, with Vice City serving as its main location. The story follows Jason and Lucia, two partners involved in a criminal operation. Their lives take a different turn after a job goes wrong and pulls them into a wider conspiracy.

The game also features a fictional messaging application called WhatUp, which resembles Meta-owned WhatsApp. It is part of the game's digital world and allows characters to communicate using their smartphones.