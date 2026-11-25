Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced that she will return to her home country on December 16, the 55th anniversary of Victory Day, which marks the end of a nine-month war that led to the country's liberation from Pakistan. Hasina has been living in India since August 5, 2024, following weeks of unrest that brought an end to her 15-year rule. She is believed to be living in a secure residence in Delhi but her exact residence has not been made public.

READ | Sheikh Hasina To Return To Dhaka On Dec 16, 55th Anniversary Of Liberation War

Hasina arrived at Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh on August 5, 2024, aboard a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft.

In October 2024, reports citing people familiar with the arrangements said she was staying in a government-provided bungalow in the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone, a high-security area of the capital that houses senior officials and other prominent residents.

She has also been given tight security, though the details of the arrangements have remained largely private. Some reports have claimed that Hasina has round-the-clock security, with personnel keeping watch in plain clothes.

During her stay in India, Hasina has maintained contact with the outside world through interviews, statements and remote appearances.

NDTV was among the first news outlets in India to get an exclusive interview with Sheikh Hasina in June in which she had confirmed that she will return to Bangladesh this year. She had also asserted that her party Awami League is not just an organization but a "force".

"I do not fear death. In 1975, I lost my parents, my brothers, and almost my entire family. On 21 August, there was an attempt to kill me with grenades. Many conspiracies have been hatched against me. But breaking through every web of conspiracy, I stood beside the people of Bangladesh," Hasina said.

"I was elected Prime Minister five times by the people's vote and worked for the country's unprecedented development," she added.

A few months later, in September 2026, she told NDTV in another interview - this time on phone - that a death sentence order passed against her in Bangladesh is "politically motivated" and expressed a wish to play a central role in rebuilding the Awami League.

In August 2026, she addressed a press conference organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi through an audio link. Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, also joined the interaction remotely.