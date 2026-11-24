The Bangladesh government has said that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's wish for homecoming on December 16 does not match the reality, and she can only return "in handcuffs" as a "terrorist".

Addressing the media, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kobir repeated the terrorism charges against Hasina and said, "People of Bangladesh know only one form of terrorism-- the Awami terrorism sponsored by Sheikh Hasina... She is a convicted criminal -- a fugitive terrorist."

"Out of inner torment, by paying money--hiring--with help, she can get things printed. But reality and desire are two different things; you have to distinguish between them. Reality is that a terrorist will never be allowed to come back other than through extradition. The desire may be--it seems she sleeps in bed and has nightmares, seeing nightmares like "I'm walking back to Bangladesh" and "I'm going back by plane," he said.

The remarks were the first reaction from the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh government after Hasina, 79, announced a specific date for her return, potentially raising political and legal tensions in a country where her Awami League party is banned and where violence has risen since she sought a new passport and other documents earlier this month.

Hasina has also urged the Bangladeshi government to arrange her return on flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines along with providing required paperwork, cancelled months after she fled to Delhi following the uprising against her.

The government, however, reiterated that she can only be extradited by India, having been sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court last year in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising. Hasina has denied the charges from exile.

Denying Hasina's request, Kobir said, "No, she is not a regular commercial passenger. She can only be brought back in handcuffs or through strict surveillance."

Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, which sentenced Hasina to death, said it was unreasonable for a convicted fugitive to expect the government to arrange her return.

A Bangladeshi minister told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina would be arrested and jailed on return and that there had been no official discussions with India about sending an aircraft to bring her back.

The United Nations has said as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced her out of power.

