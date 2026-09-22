'Question Isn't When, But How': Sheikh Hasina To NDTV On Her Return

Sheikh Hasina is prepared to face imprisonment but she will not weaken her resolve of returning home by December, the former Bangladesh prime minister told NDTV on phone. She rejected a death sentence order passed against her in Bangladesh as "politically motivated" and expressed a wish to play a central role in rebuilding the Awami League.

The exact details on how she plans to make her way home are yet to be worked out, she said.

"I have made a solemn commitment to return to my homeland by December 2026. I firmly believe I have the right to return to my country, and no law in Bangladesh can justly prevent me from doing so," Hasina told NDTV, adding she wants her homecoming to take place peacefully and within the framework of the law.

"Today, I declare openly and unequivocally: I want to return to my homeland and to my people. The question is not whether I will return, but how to do so in a way that protects the interests of our nation and its citizens," she said.

She referred to "ongoing discussions and much speculation" but did not provide details of any official or backchannel communication to a question over whether she had been in contact with the Bangladeshi or Indian governments about her return plan.

The death sentence was handed down by a Bangladeshi tribunal in November 2025.

"I am fully prepared to face any legal consequences, including imprisonment, if that is the price I must pay to continue my political struggle and serve the people of Bangladesh," she said.

Hasina, however, rejected the legal process that resulted in the death sentence and called the verdict "politically motivated and unjust". She said the government formed after her departure was "unconstitutional" and acted with "vengeful intent", and that the trial and verdict were "a sham" which she has rejected.

Hasina said she expected the Bangladeshi justice system to apply the law fairly in her case.

"Throughout my life, I have steadfastly upheld the principles of law and justice," she said, pointing to the trial of those accused of assassinating her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and other members of her family. "I expect the same fair application of the law in my own case," she said, while demanding "full legal protection" of her rights during any judicial proceedings.

Awami League Revival

Hasina indicated she intends to remain politically active despite the Awami League being barred from active politics in Bangladesh. "The Awami League is the party that led Bangladesh to independence and has been the guardian of our nation's democratic aspirations," she said, adding she was already working to rebuild the party's organisational strength and reconnect with supporters across Bangladesh.

"I see myself playing a central role in this revival," Hasina said, and pointed out she wanted to preserve and honour the legacy of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "Our goal is to restore democratic governance and protect the rights and dignity of all Bangladeshis."

Warning Over Extremism

Hasina warned of what she described as a "grave" threat from terrorist and extremist groups in Bangladesh. "The threat posed by terrorist and extremist groups in Bangladesh is grave and must never be underestimated," she said, arguing that national security had been a priority during her time in office.

She called for stronger intelligence capabilities, effective law enforcement and community engagement to counter radicalisation, while saying security measures should be balanced with civil liberties.

She saw the extremist threat as a regional issue rather than one confined to Bangladesh. "Extremist networks and ideologies do not confine themselves to any single nation; they transcend borders. Therefore, isolating Bangladesh from its South Asian neighbors is neither practical nor productive."

Hasina argued that South Asian countries faced a choice between greater repression and geopolitical rivalry on one hand, and deeper regional economic integration on the other. "The strategic choice is clear. Security and prosperity mutually reinforce one another."