MP Mimi Chakraborty Is Feeling The 'Post Pujo Blues'. See Her Insta Posts

Mimi Chakraborty shared several pic from her Durga Puja celebrations.

After days of celebrations, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty is feeling the "post Pujo blues". The first-time parliamentarian and actor has been sharing several photos from her Durga Puja celebrations on Instagram. Mimi Chakraborty, 31, is an MP from Jadavpur in West Bengal, a state where Durga Puja is traditionally celebrated with great fanfare. This year, Durga Puja was observed with several restrictions in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ms Chakraborty still managed to take part in scaled-down celebrations during the 10-day Hindu festival.

This afternoon, she shared a picture from the festivities and captioned it "Post pujo blues". The picture shows her dressed in a red and white saree, with the idols of several deities visible in the background.

This is not the only glimpse of her Durga Puja celebrations. On the tenth day of Durga Puja or Vijaya Dashami, she also shared a video which shows her performing the traditional Dhunuchi Naach. Dhunuchi Naach is a special part of Pujo celebrations. This devotional dance is performed while holding a dhunuchi or earthen pot filled with coconut husks, powdered incense and camphor. When the husk is lit with incense and camphor, fragrant smoke billows out.

In her video, Ms Chakraborty can be seen dressed in a white kurta and face mask while performing Dhunuchi Naach. "Happy Vijaya Dashami," she wrote while sharing the video two days ago.

The video has garnered over 4 lakh views on the platform.

Last year, Mimi Chakraborty teamed up with fellow-parliamentarian Nusrat Jahan on Durga Puja for a special dance tribute to the goddess.