Mimi Chakraborty Shares Cryptic Note After Event Organisers Dismiss Her Harassment Claims: "Fake Stories Give TRP Not Truth"

Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty has broken her silence with a cryptic note on social media after filing a police complaint alleging public harassment at a cultural programme in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas. This comes after organisers denied the allegations.

Mimi Calls Out Those Spreading Fake News

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mimi shared a message that appeared to address the ongoing controversy. She wrote,

"Fake stories give TRP NOT TRUTH. Cheers to everyone who choose and believe TRP Becoz fake is so real, ppl get offended with truth, and artist maligning is the new normal."

The post quickly drew attention online, with many interpreting it as her response to counter-allegations made by the event organisers.

Earlier, Mimi had shared a longer Instagram post reflecting on the incident and the support she received from the audience. She wrote,

"Just a few posts amongst so many, which I could fit in from my lovely audience from last night, who stood by me with so much love and care. This somehow makes me stand stronger. For women artists, this pressure is heavier. We are expected to adjust, endure, and stay quiet. If we speak, we are labelled 'difficult'. If we don't, the behaviour repeats."

Explaining her decision to approach the authorities, she added,

"I have built my career with self-respect and hard work and discipline. More than 20 mins waiting in my car backstage, respecting the fact that someone else is finishing her performance still facing false and baseless allegations, hence, chose the lawful route not for revenge, but for accountability. Because if we don't draw a line, this will keep happening to others."

Mimi's Statement On X

Mimi also issued a detailed statement on X, naming the organisers and describing what she claims transpired during the event.

Her post read, "I was invited by Naya Gopal Gunj Yubak Sango Club to perform at an event in Bongaon. Mid-performance, I was abruptly asked to leave the stage without any prior communication, in front of the audience. There were many people waiting to see me and meet me, including fans who had come for a picture. Leaving the stage that way, followed by derogatory remarks on the microphone, was not just humiliating; it defamed me publicly. I left quietly to maintain decorum. I have now taken the matter to the appropriate legal authorities and believe in due process."

As we celebrate Republic Day, we speak of freedom and equality.

But the independence and dignity of women and artists are still too easily violated.



I have built my image and career on my own over the years. Staying silent today would only normalise the humiliation of artists.… — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) January 26, 2026

About The Case

Mimi has filed a police complaint via email with Bongaon Police Station, alleging harassment during a cultural programme held on Sunday night.

She has named Tanmay Shastri, an office-bearer of the organising club, in her complaint, claiming her performance was disrupted and that she was asked to leave the stage in a humiliating manner.

The organisers, however, have denied all allegations, stating that the actress arrived late and that she was asked to conclude her performance due to time restrictions linked to police permission.

They have described her claims as false and damaging to the locality. Police officials have confirmed that the complaint has been noted and is currently under examination.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy Calls Out "Traumatizing" Harassment On Stage At Haryana Event: "Disgusted And Humiliated"