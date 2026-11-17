King Charles III has revealed his favourite topping for a jacket potato, and it is a classic combination of cheese and beans. The British monarch shared his food preference during a visit to the popular Spud Bros food van in Preston, Lancashire, where he met its owners, brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, BBC reported. When Jacob asked the King about his preferred potato filling jacket, Charles readily picked cheese and beans, describing the combination as a "classic" that cannot be beaten. The brothers later joked that the popular topping had now received royal approval.

The Preston-based food van has become a social media sensation, with the brothers attracting more than five million followers on TikTok through their videos featuring oversized baked potatoes and interactions with customers.

To mark the royal visit, Jacob and Harley had prepared a special dish for the King, which they called the Royal Spud. However, before introducing him to their food, they presented Charles with a small crocheted potato called the Positive Potato. The handmade gift carried the message, "Helping others one potato at a time."

The conversation also revealed that the King was familiar with different varieties of potatoes. While discussing the ingredients used by the brothers, he asked whether they used varieties that crisp up well when baked.

Jacob and Harley explained that they usually use Melody potatoes sourced from Tarleton. However, they had recently switched to a different variety because drought and unfavourable weather conditions had affected supplies.

The brothers also spoke about their efforts to source ingredients locally, including potatoes, butter and cheese from the Preston area.

Football also featured briefly in the conversation. The Spud Bros presented the King with a Preston North End football shirt and scarf. The brothers sponsor the Championship club, which has been struggling in the league this season. When the King enquired about the team's performance, the brothers responded with a light-hearted remark, suggesting that it was best not to discuss the subject.

The visit was part of King Charles' first trip to Preston since ascending the throne. The monarch, who also holds the title of Duke of Lancaster, was greeted by large crowds during his visit to the city.

His itinerary included a visit to the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, which reopened in September 2025 following a four-year renovation project costing £19 million. He also visited the new National Cyber Force headquarters in Samlesbury.



