'Thank You Bhabi,': See Katrina Kaif's Gift To Sister-In-Law

Vicky Kaushal's cousin shared a picture of the gift Katrina Kaif gave her.

The Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding may be over, but the craze around it refuses to die down anytime soon. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in Rajasthan on December 9 with only close friends and family members in attendance. The couple sent gorgeous gift hampers to industry colleagues who could not be part of the three-day celebration. Now, a photo shared by Vicky Kaushal's cousin, Upasana Vohra, has revealed that Katrina Kaif also gave a special gift to her sister-in-law.

On Sunday, Doctor Upasana Vohra took to Instagram to share a photo of the gift that Katrina Kaif gave her during the wedding, which took place at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Her photo shows a gift box from The Yarn Story - a homegrown label that specialises in scarves, stoles and home essentials. The gift box, addressed to Upasana Vohra, also included a gift tag that says "Love, Katrina".

"Thank you bhabi @katrinakaif I am just sharing how you strengthen the bonds of relationship. Really inspring,"Upasana Vohra wrote while sharing the pic on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities took place over three days and included a mehendi, haldi and sangeet night. Upasana Vohra was seen in one of the photos from the mehendi celebrations that Katrina shared on Instagram over the weekend.

The couple had a strict no-photos policy in place during the wedding to ensure no photographs were leaked online. After their wedding, Vicky and Katrina sent a gift hamper and a handwritten note to their friends and colleagues in the industry.

The note read, "On December 9, by the grace of God and with the blessings of our parents, we took one of the biggest steps of our lives and decided to tie the knot. Despite our wishes, we weren't unable to celebrate together because of the current situation but we do hope to share this happiness with you in person very soon. As we embark on this exciting new journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thank you for all your support, always. Thank you for being a part of our family. Love, Katrina and Vicky."

Designer Manish Malhotra and actress Vaani Kapoor were among those who shared photos of the gift hamper online while congratulating the newlyweds.

After delighting fans with pictures from the wedding ceremony (for which the bride and groom wore Sabyasachi outfits), Vicky and Katrina also dropped happy photos from the haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

This morning, photographer Errikos Andreou also shared photos of Katrina dressed up in her red bridal lehenga.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly started dating in 2019. They will now move into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu.