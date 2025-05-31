Why Katrina Kaif's <i>Sheila Ki Jawani</i> Is The Cheapest Song Of Farah Khan's Life

Farah Khan is one of the most successful choreographers of Bollywood. She has songs like Desi Girl, It's the Time to Disco, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Ghagra, and Sheila Ki Jawani to name a few, to her credit. However, the ace choreographer recently revealed that Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani from the film Tees Maar Khan is the cheapest song of her life.

Farah recently visited actress Manasi Parekh's house, who shared that a Gujarati film is made on a small budget of Rs 5 crore. Expressing disbelief, Farah revealed the reason why people making songs on big budgets does not impress her. She also added that Sheila Ki Jawani is the cheapest song of her life.

What

Farah shared, "We didn't have any set for it. All we had were these 10 dancers. We finished shooting the entire song in just three and a half shifts. It is the cheapest song I have done and the biggest hit of my career. One of the top three hits."

About Sheila Ki Jawani

The 2010 film Tees Maar Khan was a box office failure. The item song Sheila Ki Jawani was not only one of the biggest hits of Katrina Kaif's career, but it was a massive milestone for Farah Khan as a leading choreographer.

The vocals were given by Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani and composed by the music duo Vishal-Shekhar.

Farah Khan's Work

Farah was last seen in the reality show Celebrity MasterChef with chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. The show was immensely popular and had a considerable fan following.

Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the very first-ever season of Celebrity MasterChef.

In A Nutshell

