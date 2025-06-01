Video: IndiGo Flight Hit By Turbulence Due To Delhi Storm, Landing Aborted

The pilot of an IndiGo flight aborted landing after the aircraft experienced severe turbulence as Delhi and surrounding areas experienced rainfall, storm and gusty winds. A video taken inside the cabin showed passengers letting out cries as the aircraft shook violently, even as visibility from the window appeared to be low.

Minutes before touchdown, the pilot announced that flight 6E 6313 from Raipur will not be landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as winds climbed to a speed of 80 kmph. He added that the flight would have to climb back to a higher altitude. After making many circuits in the air, the aircraft landed at 5.43 pm, as opposed to its standard time of arrival of 5.05 pm.

This came as the Delhi airport issued an advisory to passengers regarding the impact of adverse weather on flight operations.

Parts of Delhi witnessed a spell rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said an east-southeastward moving cloud cluster triggered the weather activity, with winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 50 kmph, over the southern parts of the national capital within a span of one to two hours. In Palam, where the airport is located, the gusts reached 65 kmph around 4.30 pm. At Pragati Maidan, winds reached 76 kmph.

According to the weather body, the sudden spell was caused by multiple interacting weather systems. These include a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan in the middle tropospheric levels, another cyclonic circulation over Haryana in the lower levels and a continuous moisture feed from the Arabian Sea. Other dynamical and thermodynamical factors also contributed to the development of the storm, it stated.

The weather department has forecast a thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph), for Monday.