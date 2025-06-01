Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test Admit Card Out On June 2, Check Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Telangana ICET admit card will be released tomorrow on June 2, 2025. TG ICET was formerly called as TS ICET. The TG ICET exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025.

TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025: The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda will release the admit card/hall ticket for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) tomorrow, June 2, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to download their result on the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in. TG ICET was formerly called as TS ICET.

The TG ICET exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025 and MGU will be conducting the examinations on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE).

TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025: How To Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

Under the "Application" section, click on "Download Hall Ticket" .

Enter your login credentials of Registration number, mobile number and date of birth.

Hit "Download Hallticket".

Your admit card/hall ticket for the respective test will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

Name of the candidate

The name of the father

Name and date of the exam

Exam time and shift

The category of the candidate

The address of the TS ICET exam center

Birth date

The candidate's signature and photo

Guidelines for the ICET exam day

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, first shift will take place from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5 PM on both the exam days.