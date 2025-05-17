Katrina Kaif's Birthday Wish For Husband Vicky Kaushal Is Love, Actually

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 37th birthday on May 16. Katrina Kaif posted a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram. Celebrities, including Zoya Akhtar and Kareena Kapoor, wished Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal turned 37 on Friday (May 16), and his actor-wife Katrina Kaif marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a selfie with Vicky. The caption read, "Happy Vicky Day."

Several celebrities joined in to wish the actor. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, "Happy B Vicky," while Kareena Kapoor dropped a red heart and a rainbow emoji. Vicky's younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, reacted to Katrina's post with "Cuties" and a red heart emoji.

Sunny also posted a separate birthday wish for Vicky on his own Instagram. He shared a picture of himself holding a Polaroid of Vicky standing in front of a "Happy Birthday" banner and balloons. The caption read, "Happy birthday, meri jaan Vicky Kaushal," along with a red heart.

Vicky and Katrina, who got married on December 9, 2021, have long been in the spotlight for their relationship.

Back in 2019, Katrina had expressed on Koffee With Karan that she would like to work with Vicky Kaushal. When Vicky appeared on the same show with Ayushmann Khurrana, host Karan Johar informed him about Katrina's comment. Vicky reacted with a surprised "Really?" before playfully pretending to faint.

The two later shared the stage at an award show, where Vicky jokingly asked Katrina why she didn't marry someone like him. Katrina, blushing, said she didn't have the guts to do so. This light-hearted exchange sparked speculation about their relationship, which the couple eventually confirmed with their wedding in 2021.