Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

4 More Covid Cases Reported In Gurugram, Total At 23

So far, 23 people have been diagnosed as such during the latest resurgence of the COVID Twelve of them are active cases.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
4 More Covid Cases Reported In Gurugram, Total At 23
Gurugram is witnessing a surge in the COVID cases after two and a half years. (Representational)
Gurugram:

Four more people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Gurugram on Sunday, a health department official said.

So far, 23 people have been diagnosed as such during the latest resurgence of the COVID Twelve of them are active cases.

All these people have mild symptoms and have been kept in home isolation, officials said.

According to the health department, 97 samples were collected on Sunday.

Gurugram is witnessing a surge in the COVID cases after two and a half years.

Civil Surgeon Dr Alka Singh appealed to the general public not to ignore its flu-like symptoms and immediately contact the nearest health centre and get a corona test.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Covid Gurugram, Covid Gurugram News, Covid Gurugram News Latest
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com