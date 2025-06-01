KCR Family Differences Cast Long Shadow On Telangana Foundation Day

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. June 2 marks Telangana Formation Day, but this year, K Chandrasekhar Rao is absent from the celebrations as party leaders prepare for a probe into the Kaleshwaram project. Protests against the inquiry are planned.

June 2 is a red-letter day in the history of India's youngest state -- the day has been observed as Telangana Formation Day for over a decade. Yet this year, no one from the state's first family - the family of K Chandrasekhar Rao who spearheaded the statehood movement -- will be at the party celebrations in Hyderabad to mark the occasion.

K Kavitha, daughter of the former Chief Minister, who has been in an openly rebellious mood, will hoist a Telangana Jagruti flag and the national flag in the morning. The function will take place at the newly opened office of what has so far been called the cultural wing of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The party's working president and Ms Kavitha's brother KT Rama Rao is away on a tour to the UK and US. He is expected to participate in the party's silver jubilee celebrations in Dallas, organised by its NRI wing.

There has been no news of party president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, participating in any public event.

At the party headquarters, BRS leader Madhusudana Chary is expected to hoist the flag.

Reports said Harish Rao -- the former irrigation minister and nephew of Mr Rao, will give a powerpoint presentation on the Kaleshwaram project.

On June 5, the former Chief Minister is expected to appear before the PC Ghosh committee that is probing the alleged irregularities in the planning, execution and operation of the Kaleshwaram project.

Harish Rao has been summoned to appear before the committee the next day.

Ms Kavitha has been sharply critical that the BRS has not planned any protest against the former Chief Minister being summoned by the probe panel.

She has announced that Telangana Jagruti will hold a protest on June 4 and vowed that they will not allow any insult to the BRS president, claiming that the BRS and Telangana Jagruti are like the two eyes of KCR.

Both Madhusudana Chary and Harish Rao have criticised the Congress for allegedly "spreading canards" about the BRS.

Harish Rao has denied the allegation made by Telangana Pradesh Congress chief Mahesh Goud that he had met BJP MP Etala Rajender, who, incidentally, was earlier with the BRS and has also been summoned to appear before the PC Ghosh committee on June 9.

