Indian Woman Shares 'Traumatising' Experience At Laos Airport, Blames Airline

An Indian solo traveller has sparked widespread discussion online after sharing what she described as a “traumatic” experience while attempting to fly from Laos to Cambodia during her Southeast Asia trip.

In a video posted on Instagram, traveller Annapurna claimed she was nearly denied boarding for a flight from Luang Prabang in Laos to Cambodia because she could not immediately show 400 US dollars in cash.

She said that despite presenting bank statements, travel history and proof that she had entered Cambodia just two weeks earlier without issues, airline staff continued insisting on the cash requirement.

According to the traveller, she had earlier flown from Bangkok to Siem Reap and was able to pay for her Cambodian visa on arrival by card without any difficulty.

In her initial video, Annapurna criticised the treatment of Indian travellers and questioned why Indian tourists were not welcomed “with the same respect” as white tourists. She also alleged that tourists are often overcharged in the region.

“The very country that would scam an Indian tourist as well and overcharge so much for the tuk-tuk and to sell anything just like a white person. Why don't they allow and welcome us like a white person with the same respect?” she said.

However, in a later clarification posted online, the traveller stated that the issue was not caused by immigration authorities but by airline staff. Tagging Vietnam Airlines, she wrote, “Vietnam Airlines is solely responsible for the traumatic experience. If it's a mandate rule, work with the immigration for real and make it official. Do not play messenger games.”

She alleged that airline employees failed to provide a clear official explanation for the requirement and instead referred to internal messages and informal communication.

The traveller also recalled facing strict checks while crossing from Cambodia into Laos by land earlier in the journey, claiming authorities had asked for proof of an onward ticket before permitting entry.

Her videos have since gone viral on social media, with many users debating the treatment of Indian passport holders abroad and sharing similar travel experiences involving additional checks and documentation requests in parts of Southeast Asia. Vietnam Airlines has not publicly responded to the claims at the time of writing.