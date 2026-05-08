"Gen Z Doesn't Work Hard?" Entrepreneur Says That Idea Is Completely Wrong

Entrepreneur Rohit Aryan has spoken out in defence of Generation Z workers, saying his experience of hiring a young employee has completely changed his perception of the generation's reputation for being disengaged in the workplace. In an X post that has sparked widespread discussion online, Aryan shared his experience of bringing on a Gen Z woman two months ago. He described her as sincere, hardworking and genuinely invested in her role, directly challenging the popular narrative that younger workers lack dedication or a strong professional ethic.

"That whole Gen Z doesn't work hard thing is totally wrong," Aryan wrote, adding that the key lies in understanding how the generation operates rather than expecting them to mirror older working styles.

Hired a GenZ girl 2 months back, and honestly she works with full heart, super sincere. That whole "GenZ doesn't work hard" thing is totally wrong. You just need to understand how they work - their style, their way of communicating is a bit different, but that's completely fine.… — Rohit Aryan (@RohitAryannn) May 6, 2026

Aryan acknowledged that Gen Z employees communicate differently and approach their work in ways that may initially seem unfamiliar to managers from previous generations. However, he argued that these differences should be seen as a feature rather than a flaw. Once given the right environment and understanding, he said, young workers deliver fully and with genuine commitment.

His post has resonated with a large number of employers and professionals across social media, many of whom shared similar experiences of Gen Z employees exceeding expectations once given proper support and flexibility.

The debate around Gen Z in the workplace has intensified in recent years, with some business leaders criticising the generation for poor punctuality, boundary-setting, or reluctance to follow traditional office norms. Critics of such views, however, argue that these behaviours often reflect changing attitudes towards work-life balance rather than a lack of ambition or capability. Aryan's remarks serve as a timely reminder that managing a multigenerational workforce requires empathy, adaptability, and a willingness to move beyond stereotypes.