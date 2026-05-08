Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

"Gen Z Doesn't Work Hard?" Entrepreneur Says That Idea Is Completely Wrong

Aryan acknowledged that Gen Z employees communicate differently and approach their work in ways that may initially seem unfamiliar to managers from previous generations.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Gen Z Doesn't Work Hard?" Entrepreneur Says That Idea Is Completely Wrong
The debate around Gen Z in the workplace has intensified in recent years.

Entrepreneur Rohit Aryan has spoken out in defence of Generation Z workers, saying his experience of hiring a young employee has completely changed his perception of the generation's reputation for being disengaged in the workplace. In an X post that has sparked widespread discussion online, Aryan shared his experience of bringing on a Gen Z woman two months ago. He described her as sincere, hardworking and genuinely invested in her role, directly challenging the popular narrative that younger workers lack dedication or a strong professional ethic.

"That whole Gen Z doesn't work hard thing is totally wrong," Aryan wrote, adding that the key lies in understanding how the generation operates rather than expecting them to mirror older working styles.

Aryan acknowledged that Gen Z employees communicate differently and approach their work in ways that may initially seem unfamiliar to managers from previous generations. However, he argued that these differences should be seen as a feature rather than a flaw. Once given the right environment and understanding, he said, young workers deliver fully and with genuine commitment.

His post has resonated with a large number of employers and professionals across social media, many of whom shared similar experiences of Gen Z employees exceeding expectations once given proper support and flexibility.

The debate around Gen Z in the workplace has intensified in recent years, with some business leaders criticising the generation for poor punctuality, boundary-setting, or reluctance to follow traditional office norms. Critics of such views, however, argue that these behaviours often reflect changing attitudes towards work-life balance rather than a lack of ambition or capability. Aryan's remarks serve as a timely reminder that managing a multigenerational workforce requires empathy, adaptability, and a willingness to move beyond stereotypes.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gen Z, Workplace, Entrepreneur
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now