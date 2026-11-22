A video showing a group of foreign women cleaning up a stretch of the Ganga riverbank in Rishikesh has sparked a debate on social media over civic sense and river pollution. The visitors, seen wearing gloves and carrying garbage bags, were collecting plastic waste and litter scattered along a ghat. The video, shared on Instagram by Prasann Kumar, shows several women picking up plastic wrappers and other rubbish from the sandy stretch and around rocks near the river. They are seen carefully collecting the waste and putting it into black garbage bags, while tourists and small stalls can be spotted in the background.

The man recording the video pointed out the irony of foreign visitors taking the initiative to clean a riverbank that is frequently littered by visitors. He criticised the habit of throwing garbage around the Ganga and said that people travelling from other countries were making efforts to protect India's heritage while locals and tourists continued to pollute it.

He also highlighted how the women treated cleanliness as a responsibility, contrasting their efforts with the lack of civic sense displayed by those who leave waste behind.

Watch the video here:

Video Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense

The clip has drawn several reactions online, with many praising the women for taking the initiative to clean the riverbank. Several users also criticised people for littering around the Ganga, particularly at popular pilgrimage and tourist destinations.

The video has once again brought attention to the persistent waste problem along the Ganga, especially in Rishikesh and neighbouring Haridwar. Despite repeated cleanliness drives and volunteer-led initiatives, plastic wrappers, discarded clothes and other waste continue to accumulate along the riverbanks.

One user wrote, "The thing is that these foreigners don't do it for video. They consider cleanliness to be a responsibility." Another commented, "The river is like our mother; not garbage can! We are wasting the future of our future generations by spreading dirt in the water we live by drinking. Shame on those people who do not know the value of nature."