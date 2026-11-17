A cow was spotted near the entrance of Delhi's Karkardooma Metro Station, drawing attention to the presence of stray animals at the station. The incident was highlighted by an X user, who shared a photograph of the cow and tagged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The X user, Prateek Saini, shared the photograph with the caption, "Things happening around metro station. At Karkardooma Metro Station."

Check Out The Post Here:

The sighting of a cow near the entrance of Delhi's Karkardooma Metro Station drew attention on social media and prompted a response from the DMRC.

Responding to the post, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) apologised for the inconvenience and said that suitable instructions had been reiterated to the station staff to shoo away stray animals from the station premises.

They wrote, "Hi, any inconvenience is regretted. Suitable instructions have been reiterated to station staff to shoo off stray animals from station premises."

"Also, we take up the matter with concerned civic authorities," DMRC added.

In its response, the Delhi Metro further shared a link where people can submit their queries and feedback regarding such matters.

