A famous British television host and a general practitioner recently shocked the co-hosts and viewers after announcing her pregnancy live on air. Dr Renee Hoenderkamp, who is 59 years old, shared that she is currently 12 weeks pregnant alongside her 66-year-old husband.

As seen in the video, the announcement caught her fellow panellists completely off guard. Hoenderkamp, co-host of GB News' The Saturday Five, revealed that she had some news no one else knew about yet, and then told everyone that she is expecting her third child.

The panellists were shocked, and after a brief pause of surprise, they quickly jumped in to congratulate her, with one standing up to give her a warm hug.

"I have some news to break to the panel today that they're not aware of, or anybody else, for that matter. I'm actually going to be a mother of three shortly," she said.

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While many people sent warm wishes and celebrated the news, the announcement quickly stirred up debate and criticism across social media, with some commenting on her age.

"Many people have suggested I am having this baby 'for me'. Well, isn't that true of almost every woman who deliberately sets out to become a mother?" she wrote in an article to the Daily Mail, while addressing the backlash.

"We don't ordinarily demand that women in their 20s or 30s justify their desire for children as an act of altruism."

"Why should that desire suddenly become morally suspect simply because a woman is older?"

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She pointed out that people seemed overly focused on a simple number written on a birth certificate. She noted that she takes good care of her health and feels fitter than many people half her age.

Some users stated that she "may not live long enough to see this child grow into adulthood".

She said, "It is a legitimate concern, and one I have considered carefully," the mum of two acknowledged.

"I cannot promise I will be alive when my daughter turns 30, or even 20. But who can?... Illness and tragedy do not politely wait until someone reaches pensionable age," she added.

"That doesn't mean age is irrelevant. But nor do I believe the possibility of an earlier bereavement automatically outweighs the prospect of a happy, secure and deeply loved childhood."

She also highlighted a clear double standard in how society views older parents. While people had plenty to say about her age, nobody batted an eye at her husband being 66.

She pointed out that men frequently become fathers later in life without facing the same level of public outrage, often because their career stage allows them to be much more present at home.

"Older fatherhood has long been treated as an eccentricity, sometimes even an achievement," she added.

"Yet when a woman chooses to have a baby at 59, the reaction borders on moral outrage.

"Of course, there are biological differences between older mothers and fathers. But when criticism moves beyond medical risk into accusations of selfishness, why does judgment fall so disproportionately on women?"