A Bengaluru man has sparked a discussion on Reddit after alleging that an Amazon delivery executive yelled at him for placing a large grocery order, accused him of being inconsiderate and aggressively slammed the products on the floor. According to the man's account, his family has been ordering a portion of its household groceries through Amazon for years without any problems. However, their latest delivery took an unexpected turn when the delivery executive allegedly questioned why they had ordered so many products at once.

In a Reddit post, the man said the delivery executive appeared visibly annoyed when he arrived with the order. He allegedly asked the family why they had placed such a large order, accused them of doing so to avail a Rs 250 discount and suggested that they should place smaller orders at different times instead. The delivery executive also reportedly complained about having to carry so many items on his two-wheeler and asked the family to remove the products from his delivery bag.

The man said he was willing to do so, but the delivery executive allegedly took the products out himself and began slamming them on the floor.

"I was honestly shocked. For context, it was around 16 products. Things like rice, atta, oil, paneer,coffee,dal,soap.. Nothing particularly unusual or extraordinarily heavy (The heaviest thing was the pack of rice) and rest everything was small to medium size..First of all, I didn't even know there was a ₹250 discount involved, so I have no idea where that accusation came from," the user wrote.

The man acknowledged that delivery work can be physically demanding but argued that customers should not be made to feel guilty for using a service as intended. He added that the order was placed through Amazon Minutes, with the store located less than three minutes from his home. He also said the delivery executive did not have to walk through a large apartment complex to reach his house.

Questioning the delivery process, he said customers should not be expected to divide their monthly grocery shopping into multiple orders to accommodate individual delivery partners.

"Are we now expected to divide our monthly grocery shopping into multiple orders at different times to accommodate individual delivery partners? I wouldn't have any problem if Amazon itself doesn't deliver the entire product list at once but delivers parts of it at different times in a day," he added.

He further argued that the delivery executive and the company should address any logistical limitations rather than take them out on customers.

The situation reportedly became even more frustrating when he later discovered that the delivery executive had not handed over all the products. According to an update in his post, his brother checked the original order list and found that several items were missing.

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Reddit Users React

The incident received mixed reactions, with several Reddit users siding with the customer and suggesting that he file a complaint with Amazon. One user said delivery executives can't dictate how customers should place orders and suggested raising concerns about handling large deliveries with their supervisors.

Another pointed out that quick-commerce and delivery platforms generally have internal systems to assess order volumes and assign additional delivery partners when required. Several users also felt that while the physical demands of delivery work should be acknowledged, aggressive behaviour towards customers was not justified.

A third user wrote, "Most quickcom have a weightage limit post which they will split delivery between two partners. You don't have to do yourself. It seems you met someone who woke up on the wrong side of the bed. Your call to complain or give him a pass, certainly I don't condone the behavior."

A fourth added, "Had the same experience with Instamart, Zepto etc. They don't like large orders even though instamart and zepto both split orders based on some algorithm, always it does not work that well. I do understand when the delivery guys have to carry 5-6 bags to a flat on xx floor but customer should not be blamed for this. They should give feedback to their management."