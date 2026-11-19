A two-year-old boy from Maharashtra has become an internet sensation after a short video of him posing in front of a new scooter received 137 million views. But the viral fame has brought him something far more valuable than online popularity. A Honda dealership owner has promised to pay for his education from KG-1 until graduation.

Rudransh Singh Thakur, who lives in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, visited a Honda showroom with his parents and elder sister on November 9 to collect their new Honda Activa scooter.

During the visit, a video showing the toddler posing confidently in front of the scooter was recorded. Wearing sunglasses and striking a stylish pose with his hands in his pockets, Rudransh caught the attention of social media users.

The short clip was shared on Instagram and quickly went viral. It received 137 million views and attracted more than 68,000 comments.

Honda Dealer Offers To Fund Rudransh's Education

The viral video also caught the attention of Dilip Bobade Patil, owner of Sai Point Honda, the dealership where the family purchased the scooter.

According to the report, Patil invited Rudransh and his family to celebrate the toddler's popularity. During the visit, he made a special announcement, promising to cover the child's education expenses from KG-1 through graduation.

Yash Chincholkar, who shared the news on social media, described the gesture as a gift that would shape the child's future rather than simply add to his collection of presents.

Rudransh's mother also expressed happiness at the response, saying it was special to see people showing so much love for her son and contributing towards his future.

Internet Users Love The Toddler's Confidence

Rudransh's confident expressions and unusual poses have earned him the nickname 'Aura Kid' among social media users.

The video has attracted thousands of comments, with viewers praising his style and personality. Some users compared his attitude to that of a little don, while others jokingly called him the new chairman of Honda.

What began as a family video recorded during a scooter purchase has now turned into an unexpected opportunity for the toddler.

While viral fame can often be short-lived, the promise to support Rudransh's education could have a lasting impact on his future.