Video Of Little Boy Playing With Snake Sparks Outrage Online

A disturbing video showing a child playing with a seemingly aggressive snake is going viral online, leaving social media users in shock and outrage. The clip shared on Instagram shows the young child, completely unaware of the danger, casually playing with the reptile. At one point, he even reaches out to play with it as if it were a toy. Even as the snake moves around him, the child continues to engage with it. Shockingly, the person filming the video, presumably an adult, continues to record the scene instead of stepping in to prevent the danger.

Throughout the clip the child, seemingly unaware of the life-threatening danger, remains calm and attempts to handle the snake. At first, he bangs the snake on the chair. As the reptile slithers behind him, the boy holds it by its head and takes a good look at it. But once he notices the snake darting its tongue, the boy gets startled and tries to push it off the sofa.

At the end of the clip, a nearby person finally intervenes and safely removes the snake before any harm is done.

The video, shared on Instagram by the user @vivek_choudhary_snake_saver, has sparked a wave of reactions online. While some users were amazed by the child's bravery, others criticised the person behind the camera for putting the young child at risk.

"Don't go to such extremes that children are put in danger. Take care of the child, brother. Something terrible could happen just for the sake of likes!" wrote one user in Hindi. "Are you crazy? You're letting a child play with a snake!" said another.

"The child doesn't know what he's dealing with. If a real snake had bitten him, the consequences could have been fatal," commented a third user.

"Don't make such dangerous videos. You're playing with children's lives for likes and views," said one user.

"Stop doing things that put children in danger for the sake of views. This could have ended badly," one user wrote.

The clip has garnered more than 12 million views.