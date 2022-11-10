Watch: Noida Executive, Named In Rape Case, Runs Over Guard To Escape

The security guard, Ashok Mavi, reportedly sustained injuries on his shoulder and legs.

A man in Noida hit a security guard with his car at the gate of his housing society, while trying to evade arrest on Tuesday. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The driver, Neeraj Singh, works as general manager at a private company. The Noida police had been looking to arrest Singh in a case filed by a coworker who accused him of allegedly raping her. Singh had been missing since the case was filed, said a police officer.

On Tuesday evening, police were informed that Singh was spotted at his home in Sector 120's Amrapali Zodiac society. Singh caught a hint of the police's arrival and tried to flee.

In the CCTV footage, Singh's car can be seen swerving sharply as it comes out of the underground parking. The car then rams into a security guard at the gate, dragging him outside of the society as a police officer chases behind. In another clip, the security guard can be seen thrown to the ground as other security guards and the police officer start circling the car. The vehicle then shoots off again and escapes.

The security guard, Ashok Mavi, reportedly sustained injuries on his shoulder and legs. On his complaint, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (causing damage) and 338 (grievous hurt or endangering life) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Singh on Wednesday, police said.