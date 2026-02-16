Australian Man Puts Armpit Hair In His Food To Dodge Bill, Restaurant Posts CCTV Footage

An Australian man dining with a family of six at a restaurant in Sydney was caught on camera allegedly plucking hair from his armpit and putting it on his food. The incident took place on February 11 at Pony Dining in The Rocks in Sydney, as per Metro. According to the establishment, the family of six demanded a refund after claiming they found a hair in their food and later left without settling the bill.

Footage shared online appears to show a man in a white polo shirt glancing around before reaching into his armpit and seemingly removing strands of hair. The group had reportedly ordered several premium dishes, including a tomahawk steak priced at up to 100 pounds.

After finishing most of the meal, the group complained about the "contaminated" food and refused to pay. Because the restaurant did not have the footage ready when police arrived, officers initially deemed it a civil matter.

"Everything was very clean; they had a beautiful table. We decided to check the CCTV after we noticed they were acting very weird. They ordered a lot of food, including a tomahawk. We tried to make them pay but he refused. We called the police; however, at that time we didn't have the footage, so police advised it was a civil problem and there was nothing they could do at that stage. So they paid for drinks and then left," the restaurant told news.com.au.

Later, the restaurant released the footage.

"We don't usually share content like this. This footage shows an incident which occurred in our venue. After the meal was served, the guest later raised a complaint regarding a hair in their meal and declined payment for all the food. During the interaction, our team also experienced inappropriate and unacceptable behavior," the restaurant captioned the CCTV footage on their Facebook account.

Here is the video:

Following the video's circulation, several people urged that the customer be publicly identified, while others from the hospitality industry shared similar experiences. One restaurant manager from a nearby venue claimed the same individuals had previously staged a complaint at their establishment, alleging they found a small rock in their meal before causing a scene and leaving without paying in full.

One user wrote, "I am disgusted this happened. It's unfair and unacceptable..."

Another commented, "Taking "gross" to a new level."

The Argentinian-inspired restaurant is known in Sydney for its premium beef cuts and fresh seafood.

