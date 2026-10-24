1 Killed As Fire Engulfs 5 Shops In Noida

One person was killed in a fire in Noida's Sector 125 this afternoon. The fire engulfed at least five outlets in the Raipur area before fire and police personnel put it out. Videos showed plumes of black smoke rising and the nearby streets being cleared.

The city police said that, as per the information received, the fire broke out at five temporary tea and snack shops in Raipur under the Sector 126 police station limits. The fire brigade quickly arrived at the scene, evacuated the shops, and extinguished the fire using six fire brigade vehicles, a statement added.

During the firefighting, one person was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. The individual was declared dead by doctors there, the statement read, but did not identify the victim.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but preliminary information hints at a possible gas cylinder blast.

The city's fire chief said LPG cylinders were found in large numbers in the burnt shops.

"We have found a large number of LPG cylinders inside. We are currently addressing this issue and conducting search and rescue operations to check whether anyone is trapped," Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, told news agency ANI.

A crowd had gathered near the area after the fire broke out. The police immediately cleared the streets and asked bystanders to keep a safe distance to ensure swift response by the rescuers and firefighters.

Senior officers are present at the scene, and other necessary steps are being taken, police added.

The extent of damage caused to the shops is being assessed, and the police are carrying out further investigation.

(With inputs from Harsh Pandey)