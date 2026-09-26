"AC Sleeper Buses Operating Without Checks, Staff Not Trained": High Court On Noida Tragedy

Taking suo motu cognisance of the death of nine passengers in a sleeper bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway, the Allahabad High Court has directed state officials to file an affidavit detailing safety checks and permits issued to such buses.

Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery on Friday asked state officials to file the affidavit before October 13, 2026, disclosing the number of sleeper bus permits issued in Uttar Pradesh over the last three years and whether prescribed standards were verified before the permits were issued.

The affidavit will also disclose whether bus designs were altered “compromising the security” of passengers and whether the buses carried commercial parcels, the court said.

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The court sought details of border checking points and night inspections, including whether inspectors record passenger statements, check the availability of fire extinguishers, verify emergency-exit awareness and ensure that drivers and conductors have undergone the required training.

It also sought details and outcomes of criminal proceedings in similar accidents over the past three years. The matter will be heard next on October 13.

The court took note of news reports, including one published in the Hindustan Times, and referred to data shared in the Rajya Sabha showing 45 bus fire incidents between January 2023 and December 10, 2025, which resulted in 64 deaths and 145 injuries across India.

The chief secretary, director general of police and additional chief secretary (Transport), Uttar Pradesh, appeared through video conference and briefed the court on the accident and action taken, including initiation of criminal proceedings.

After hearing the officials, the court said, “On a specific query of this court about checking of such buses within the state of Uttar Pradesh, the court was informed about steps taken by the Transport Department, however, the court finds that still there is scope of improvement and to intensify regular checking of such buses.”

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“It appears that AC sleeper buses are operating without proper checks and without proper safeguards, such as fire extinguishers. It also appears that drivers and conductors of buses are not trained to act responsibly in any such mishappenings,” the court observed.

The court also directed the authorities that if the bus involved in the accident was found to be non-compliant with government rules, action should be taken against its driver, conductor and licensee, including consideration of a ban on buses operated by the licensee

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