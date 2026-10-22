Thieves Break Into Greater Noida Flat, Drink Whiskey, Steal Jewellery Worth 1 Crore

The festive days of Navratri turned grim for a family in Greater Noida when they came back home after a visit to their hometown only to find their wardrobes open, clothes scattered on the floor, lockers broken and gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1 crore missing.

To add to the wound, the family alleged that the thieves did not just steal jewellery but also emptied a full bottle of Black Label whiskey kept at their place, left the empty bottle and used glasses behind, used the bathroom and left it unflushed.

The incident happened in Greater Noida's ATS Dolce Society in Zeta 1, which falls under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police station.

On October 17 at around 8 pm, the family locked their flat, which is on fourth floor in one of the towers of the residential society, and left for Ratautha village in Bihar's Munger district, their hometown.

Days later on October 22, at 12.20 am, the family returned, unlocked the main gate and to their horror, found that they had been robbed.

According to Aparna Jha, who lives with her family in the flat, they found that their wardrobe was open and scattered, lockers were broken and the gold and silver jewellery that belonged to her and her mother, worth around Rs 1 crore, was missing.

Society residents, angered by the incident, blamed the negligence of the society's residents' welfare association (RWA) and security guards, particularly during a Dandiya event that was organized inside the society during Navaratri when, they alleged, that outsiders were allowed entry.

The thieves allegedly entered the society during the same event.

The police said that they filed a case and further action is underway. They added that they are examining the CCTV footage of the society and questioning the security guards.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)