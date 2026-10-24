Rohit Shetty Questions ScoutOP And Love Gill's Bond On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: "It Is Not Looking Good At All"

Rohit Shetty is hosting this week's Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar in place of Salman Khan. The filmmaker is set to address several housemates over their behaviour inside the house, including ScoutOP, who found himself in the spotlight over a moment involving Lovepreet Kaur Gill. The gamer was seen massaging fellow contestant Love under a blanket. The host warned that their closeness is not coming across well on screen.

In a promo shared by the makers, Rohit is seen asking Love about her bond with ScoutOP, before referring to instances in which he massaged her feet, hands and neck. The host asked, "Love, Scout aapke liye kya hai? [what is Scout to you?]" Love replies that she considers him a brother.

To this, Rohit said, “Jab voh pair daba raha hai, haath daba raha hai, neck daba raha hai. Love, voh theek nahi lag raha hai. Aap Scout ko bolte ho peeche se daba de, voh aapke calves daba raha hai. It is not looking good at all. [When he is massaging your feet, hands and neck, Love, it does not look right. You ask Scout to massage you from behind, and he massages your calves. It is not looking good at all.]"

Scout attempts to justify his actions by pointing out that he also gives Mahhi Vij massages whenever she asks him to. Rohit, however, remains unconvinced and warns him that his closeness with Love is not being perceived favourably on screen.

Meanwhile, ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, is reportedly set to appear on an upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She is expected to address his growing closeness with Lovepreet Gill inside the house, despite being in a relationship with her.

Bigg Boss 20 daily episodes stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.



