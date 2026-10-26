'Her Family Is Destroyed': Love Gill's Team Reacts To ScoutOP-Kaashvi Controversy On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

The controversy surrounding Love Gill, ScoutOP and Kaashvi Hiranandani continues to escalate inside and outside the Bigg Boss 20 house. After Kaashvi confronted Love over her closeness with Scout and host Rohit Shetty questioned their 'brother-sister' bond on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the singer's team has now broken their silence on the matter.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the team condemned the scrutiny Love faced, alleging that her character had been torn apart on national television. “Her family is destroyed. Shattered into pieces,” the statement read.

The team maintained that Love had been clear about her boundaries from the beginning and viewed ScoutOP as a brother. However, it alleged that Scout blurred those boundaries by confessing his feelings. "Society executed its oldest, most toxic double standard: blame the woman. Why is a grown man treated like a victim of hypnosis, while a girl is painted as a calculated temptress? Why is she expected to carry the burden, the shame, and the humiliation for feelings she never asked for and never reciprocated?" the statement added.

Love's team described the entire episode as a “public execution” of her character. The statement further mentioned that she deserved to be heard, respected and protected, but was instead left to face judgment and humiliation.

“No woman should ever have to pay for a man's choices. No family should ever have to watch their child be broken like this. Love Gill deserved empathy, not cruelty. She deserved justice, not a character assassination," the statement concluded.

This comes after host Rohit Shetty confronted ScoutOP and Love over their physical interactions, including massages of the hands, feet and neck. The host warned them about how their closeness could be perceived by viewers watching the show.

The situation escalated further when Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, appeared on the show and urged him to establish boundaries and distance himself from Love. The creator claimed that Scout's entire fanbase outside "despises" the singer and that she has emotionally manipulated Scout for her game.

Despite the speculation surrounding their closeness, neither ScoutOP nor Love Gill has confirmed being romantically involved with the other.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Tells ScoutOP He Has 'Spoiled' Her Career After Kaashvi's 'Closeness' Allegations