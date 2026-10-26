<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Love Gill Tells ScoutOP He Has 'Spoiled' Her Career After Kaashvi's 'Closeness' Allegations

Tensions are rising inside the Bigg Boss 20 house as Love Gill and ScoutOP's closeness comes under scrutiny. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Rohit Shetty and Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, called out the duo for their closeness and touchy behaviour inside the house.

The conversation seems to have taken an emotional toll on Love, who later confronted Scout and said he had damaged her reputation and spoiled her career.

In the promo shared by the makers, Love is seen sitting on the bench alone and crying after her confrontation with Kaashvi. Other contestants can be heard discussing the situation in the background, while Scout appears to agree with his girlfriend's remarks.

After an emotional breakdown in the bedroom, Love confronts Scout over Kaashvi's comments.

She says, "Mai to kisi ko muh dikhane ke layak nahi rahi, mere character ki tune dhajjiya uda di hai. Bahar ja ke kya bolenge log mere bare mai, jo chize hongi vo erase nahi hogi social media se. [I can no longer face anyone; you have completely shattered my reputation. What will people say about me when they find out? And what's already out there on social media can never be erased.] You just spoiled my whole career."

Kaashvi confronted ScoutOP about his growing closeness with Love Gill. She asked Love directly if she behaved with her own brothers the same way. The content creator also told Scout that his behaviour made her feel "disgusted" and instructed him to cut Love out of his life.

Kaashvi claimed that Scout's entire fanbase outside "despises" Love and that she has emotionally manipulated him for her game.

Host Rohit Shetty also questioned ScoutOP and Love Gill's bond inside the house. Referring to instances in which Scout massaged her feet, hands and neck, Rohit said, "When he is massaging your feet, hands and neck, Love, it does not look right. You ask Scout to massage you from behind and he massages your calves. It is not looking good at all."

New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's Girlfriend Kaashvi Says His Bond With Love Gill Makes Her Feel 'Disgusted'