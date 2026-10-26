<i>Pratap</i> Trailer: Amit Sadh's Encounter Specialist-Turned-Prisoner Faces His Biggest Battle

The makers of Pratap, starring Amit Sadh and Esha Deol, released the film's trailer on October 26. The clip gives viewers a first look at a police officer whose career takes an unexpected turn when he ends up in prison. The action drama follows a decorated encounter specialist who goes from putting criminals behind bars to facing the law himself.

Amit plays the titular character, Pratap, a police officer whose past and present form the central focus of the story. The trailer switches between his days as an encounter specialist and his life behind bars, leaving viewers wondering what led to his imprisonment. It features action sequences, tense confrontations and glimpses of the challenges he faces after his life takes a different course.

Rather than revealing the full story behind Pratap's fall, the trailer keeps the reasons for his imprisonment under wraps. It sets up a conflict around a police officer who once enforced the law but must now deal with the consequences of his own circumstances.

The makers dropped the trailer on YouTube with the caption, “Amit Sadh stars as a cop caught between duty and justice in this gripping Hindi action thriller. In cinemas 20 November 2026. What happens when duty and justice collide? Watch the Pratap trailer and book your tickets for 20 November 2026.”

Esha Deol also features in the film, which brings together a supporting cast of familiar faces, including Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji.

Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, Pratap is produced by Pradeep Rangwani and presented by UV Films. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 20.