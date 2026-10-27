'Queen Is Back': Internet Reacts To Sai Pallavi's <i>OM Chapter 1</i> Look Amid <i>Ramayana</i> Trolling

Sai Pallavi will be seen as a CBI officer in Dhanush and Mammootty's upcoming film OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood. On Monday, the makers introduced her character, Nithya Reddy, through a first-look video that has already got fans talking.

The clip gives a glimpse of Nithya's work as she investigates a red sandalwood smuggling case. Hailing from Naidupet in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, she has a personal connection to the forests she is tasked with protecting. Her father, who served as an Indian Forest Service officer, lost his life while protecting them.

The makers describe Nithya as someone who brings together "honesty, smartness and experience in young blood". The character marks another interesting role for Sai Pallavi, who has drawn praise from fans for her performances in the past.

The first look prompted an enthusiastic response online. "Sai is cooking something hard," one user wrote, while another declared, "Queen is back."

A third fan described her character as one of the "coldest" they had seen, writing, "Sai Pallavi's one of the coldest characters I've ever seen."

Another comment read, "Sai Pallavi is Gonna cook everyone in the movie with her peak performance." A fan also recalled her popular pairing with Dhanush, writing, "Rowdy baby combo is back."

Sai Pallavi is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Ramayana, in which she plays Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, with Yash playing Ravana. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.

The makers recently released Mangal Rang, a song centred on Rama and Sita's relationship and their journey together. However, the track became a talking point for reasons beyond its music. AR Rahman faced criticism over the use of qawwali-like beats, while a scene showing women applying haldi to Rama, with Sita standing beside him, sparked a separate discussion. Some viewers questioned why Sita was present during the ceremony, while others suggested that the scene could be depicting a coronation instead.

Coming back to OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood, the film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and features Dhanush and Mammootty in lead roles. It will release in cinemas on November 20, following a change to its original schedule.

The film was initially due to arrive on October 16, a day after Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. Dhanush announced the postponement last month, explaining that the decision was linked to the release of Rajinikanth's film and his respect for the superstar.

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