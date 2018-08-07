Army Jawan's Wife Found Hanging At Home In UP

The woman's father has alleged in his complaint that his daughter was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, Mr Kumar said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: August 07, 2018 13:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Army Jawan's Wife Found Hanging At Home In UP

The incident happened in Manat village under Thana Bhawan police station area. (Representational image)

Muzaffarnagar: 

An Army jawan's wife was found hanging from the ceiling of their home under mysterious circumstances in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said today.

According to SHO Krishan Kumar, Shivani's family has accused her husband and her in-laws of killing her yesterday and then hanging her body to show it as a case of suicide. The incident happened in Manat village under Thana Bhawan police station area.

The woman's father has alleged in his complaint that his daughter was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, Mr Kumar said.

He has alleged that her daughter was living with them for six months following disputes with her in-laws and had returned to her husband's house a few days ago.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uttar PradeshShamli

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusVivo SaleAndroid PMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice ComparisonPetrol Price TodayVirat KohliAkshay Kumar GoldYoga AsanasCalcium And Vitamin D Foods

................................ Advertisement ................................