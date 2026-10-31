Video: Mumbai Cop, BMW Driver Clash After She Rams Car At Traffic Stop

A woman driving a BMW and a police officer clashed on a road in Mumbai after she rammed into another car waiting at a traffic stop last night, with a viral video showing the woman trying to hit the cop with the luxury vehicle.

The incident took place on a busy road, causing a massive traffic jam.

The nearly one-minute video shows the traffic constable Prashant Hake standing in front of the BMW, bearing the registration number MH02GJ8704, and repeatedly asking the driver to stop immediately after she rear-ended a stationary car with the number plate MH02FX0320 at a traffic stop. The driver, however, continued to drive forward and attempted to hit the cop as he stood in front of the car's bonnet.

A woman recording the clash can be heard asking the driver to stop.

Traffic police could also be seen asking others to call more police.

A while later, a passerby opened the BMW's back door, after which the driver took out her phone and began recording the people around her, saying she was being "harassed".

Subsequently, she fled the scene.

The driver of the car the woman hit from behind has filed a complaint against her at the Juhu Police Station.

The Santacruz Traffic Division issued an e-challan against the BMW driver for causing an accident and fleeing the scene.