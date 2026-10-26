Mumbai Man, 21, Killed After Local Train Hits Him While Crossing Tracks

A 21-year-old commuter was killed after being struck by a local train at Bhandup suburban station in Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

However, it was not clear if the fatal accident was linked to the chaos caused by large-scale disruption in suburban train services on the Central Railway (CR)'s Main Line.

Suburban train services on the Main Line came to a grinding halt for several four hours following a signalling system failure, causing immense hardship to thousands of commuters. All four suburban lines at Kanjurmarg station, where a fire in the relay room caused the signalling failure, faced disruption. The services were restored by the evening.

Amid the disruption, a commuter was killed after being struck by a local train at Bhandup station. The victim, Sahil Thite, a resident of Amar Nagar in Mulund Colony, was crossing the tracks to reach Platform No. 3 from 4 when he was hit by the train, according to the officials.

The severe disruption on the Thane-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) section began in the morning, forcing train services to come to a standstill.

Stranded passengers disembarked from trains and walked along the tracks to reach nearby stations or main roads. Many commuters eventually relied on buses of civic transport undertaking BEST, auto-rickshaws, and cabs to reach their workplaces.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)