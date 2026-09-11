Mumbai Man Beats Friend To Death After Fight Over Clothes: Police

A dispute between two friends in Mumbai's Goregaon turned into a fatal altercation after a man was allegedly beaten to death by his friend for using his clothes and other items without permission.

According to the FIR registered by the Goregaon Police, the deceased has been identified as Suraj Dole, 26, while the accused has been identified as Babasaheb alias Subodh Waghmare, 37, who works as an animal caretaker and lives on the footpath in Goregaon West.

The incident took place on September 9 at around 11.30 p.m. near King Studio, opposite Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on S.V. Road in the area

According to the complaint filed by Dole's father, Shankar Dole, Dole and Waghmare were arguing when their friend, Sudhanshu Pandey, intervened and asked them why they were fighting.

Waghmare reportedly told Pandey that Dole frequently used his clothes and other belongings without permission. He also alleged that Dole had taken his bag containing clothes without asking and had not returned it.

The FIR states that during the argument, Dole abused Waghmare, following which Waghmare attacked him with his hands. He then picked up a stone lying on the sidewalk and struck Dole in the face, causing serious injuries and bleeding.

Waghmare reportedly fled the spot following the attack. Dole was later found dead. The Goregaon Police have registered a case under Sections 103(1), 115(2) and 352 of the IPC.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old competitive examination aspirant was allegedly abducted from Narayan Peth in Pune during the early hours of Thursday and assaulted after two men objected to his communication with a female friend of one of them, police said.

The incident came to light around 12.30 a.m. after emergency number 112 received a call reporting that the man, identified as Prasad Suryavanshi, had allegedly been abducted in a black Scorpio bearing registration number MH 12 9696 from an area under the jurisdiction of Perugate Police Chowki.

Acting on the information, police teams had traced and chased the vehicle and rescued Suryavanshi, who was allegedly being taken towards Sinhagad Road. Two suspects were apprehended around 1.23 am, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)