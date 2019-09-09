Ganesha Idol Made Of Over 500 kg Snow Steals Show In Mumbai

Lord Ganesha idol made of 500 Kg of snow installed at Snow World in Mumbai

A Ganesha idol made up of natural snow with India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 as a theme in the background stole the show during Ganesha Chaturthi in Mumbai. Visitors from all corners of the city thronged for the "darshan" of "snow Ganesha".

The idol is kept at -10 degrees Celsius temperature at "Snow World" in Mumbai's Phoenix market city and is made up of more than 500 kg's of snow.

Sushant, who is the curator of the idol, said that the "snow Ganesha" is being made for the last 7 years.

Visitors performing "pooja" and "aarti" of snow Ganesha in Mumbai

"This year it is special as it is not Ganpati Bappa alone which is installed but also the theme this year is India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2," he said.

Visitors are performing "pooja" and "aarti".

Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which kick-started on September 2 culminates on September 12 with the "visarjan" (immersion) of Ganesha idols in water bodies.

