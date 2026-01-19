What Chitrangda Singh Eats For Breakfast To Stay Fit At 50

In the world of wellness, morning rituals hold a special place. They set the tone for the day, giving the body a gentle wake-up and the mind a sense of stability. Whether it's a glass of warm water, a few minutes of stretching, or a mindful breakfast, what we choose to do first thing in the morning often shapes our overall lifestyle. For many, these small habits become anchors - moments of calm before the day picks up pace.

Actor Chitrangda Singh is among those who swear by a consistent, nourishing morning routine. Known for her glowing skin and balanced approach to fitness, she recently shared what her early morning ritual looks like, offering a glimpse into the simple practices that keep her energised.

Chitrangda recently appeared on the Let's Talk With Namitaa podcast.

What Chitrangda Singh Said About Her Morning Rituals

To begin her day, Chitrangda drinks warm water. As she explains, "I drink lukewarm water. A big mug of garam paani. I soak cumin, carom, and then boil them and have it with lemon. Then I have soaked almonds."

Her breakfast tray continues to focus on light, nutrient-dense foods. The 50-year-old actress says, "Then one kiwi and a small bowl of papaya. So, this is my tray in the morning." Take a look at the video here:

While every person's morning routine may look different, Chitrangda's approach underscores a timeless principle: beginning the day with mindful, nutritious habits can have a powerful impact on long-term health. Her ritual is simple, accessible, and rooted in everyday ingredients, making it an inspiring reminder that wellness doesn't have to be complicated.

On the work front, Chitrangda recently appeared in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, which is currently streaming on Netflix. It was released on December 19, 2025. She will be next seen in Battle of Galwan with Salman Khan.



