Not Age Or Weight, This Lifestyle Problem Is The 'Biggest Fertility Killer' In Men And Women, Says Gynaecologist

We often tend to stay up late at night, watching another episode of our favourite series or simply doom-scrolling on our cellphones. But did you know that besides common side effects like fatigue, poor concentration, irritability, and headaches, sleep deprivation can also impact fertility in both men and women?

Gynaecologist Anjali Kumar recently shed light on the matter. She shared a video on Instagram explaining why delaying your sleep might actually be affecting your fertility. She revealed that the “biggest fertility killer in present times” was not diet, exercise, or supplements, but sleep deprivation.

Gynaecologist Warns Against Sleeping Late

“We are living in a world where sleeping late is normalised. Late-night scrolling, working till midnight, watching one more episode on Netflix and somehow sleep is treated like it is optional. But your body does not see it that way. Your periods, your ovulation, fertility and even your body weight run on a 24-hour internal clock called circadian rhythm. So when your bedtime keeps changing, your hormones also get confused,” elaborated the doctor.

According to the health expert, ovulation hormones like LH are released during deep sleep. As a result, poor or irregular sleep can lead to delayed or missed ovulation, irregular periods, and difficulty conceiving.

Sleep Deprivation In Women

As per Dr. Kumar, inadequate sleep in women “alters cortisol and melatonin levels, which directly affect the hypothalamic pituitary ovarian axis. This can lead to irregular ovulation, luteal phase defects, altered estrogen-progesterone balance and reduced endometrial receptivity. Over time, this disruption may contribute to menstrual irregularities and delayed conception.”

Sleep Deprivation In Men

“In men, poor sleep has been associated with reduced testosterone levels, impaired spermatogenesis, decreased sperm motility and morphology. Even short-term sleep restriction can negatively impact semen parameters,” shared the doctor.

Apart from this, sleep deprivation is also linked to worsening insulin resistance, increased inflammation, and higher oxidative stress. These physiological changes can adversely affect fertility outcomes, the doctor claimed.

In conclusion, the gynaecologist stated that “fertility is not only about age or anatomy.” She emphasised the need to prioritise restorative and consistent sleep, calling it a “biological necessity for reproductive health."



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



