Farah Khan On How Husband Shirish Kunder Supported Her Through IVF: "Washed, Bathed, Cleaned Me Up"

Farah Khan has opened up about her difficult IVF journey. The filmmaker, who married Shirish Kunder in 2004, revealed how he was always by her side during the tough phase. The 60-year-old recalled that Shirish supported her when the treatment did not work out the first two times.

Farah Khan, in a conversation with friend and tennis icon Sania Mirza on Serving It Up with Sania, revealed, “Oh my God. He was wonderful. I used to go to the hospital every other day. A one-and-a-half-hour drive to the hospital, there was not a single time when Shirish did not come with me or be with me or look after me, even after the pregnancy.”

Speaking about how Shirish Kunder took care of her during the IVF process, Farah Khan added, “He has literally washed me and bathed me and cleaned me up, all sorts of things that a husband maybe should not see. But he was absolutely wonderful, and even the times when it failed, he was a great support, and he said, ‘It is fine even if we don't have children. What will happen? We are happy now, so we will continue that.'”

“I knew how badly he wanted kids. He is eight years younger than me.. The children were and are his best friends. He spends the maximum time with them,” said the Om Shanti Om director.

Farah Khan admitted that the hormonal injections made her overwhelmed. “I used to wonder, the first two times it did not work, I was crying in bed for two days and did not realise I wanted to be a mother this badly. I was 42 when I became pregnant. I had failed IVF twice. I used to be crying and crying because of the hormones, too, which were pumped in. I used to cry at the drop of a hat. I was also shooting Om Shanti Om at the same time,” she said.

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder have an age difference of 8 years. The couple shares triplets, Czar, Anya and Diva together.

