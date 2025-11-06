Farah Khan Spills The Beans On Why Actors Have Affairs On Set: "Now I Know"

Farah Khan, who appeared on the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, shared a hilarious reason as to why she believes actors have affairs on sets. The choreographer and filmmaker recalled the film Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, where she starred opposite Boman Irani, and the realisation it led to.

Speaking about her decision to act and debut in 2012, Farah Khan shared, "Actually, I don't know why I did it. I think I was sitting Faltu (useless), and then Boman (Irani) called me. Sanjay Bhansali came to my house and said, 'I'll be on set every day.' It was good working with Boman."

Furthermore, she added, "I became one (an actor), and then I decided this is never for me. I hated it; you just have to sit and wait. I told Boman, 'Now I know why people must be having affairs on set, it's just out of boredom!'"

In the latest episode, Kajol and Twinkle hosted Ananya Panday and Farah Khan. In the agree/disagree segment, Twinkle Khanna added her special insight to the proposition: older people are better at hiding their affairs than younger people.

Twinkle added, "Older people are much better, lots of practice."

Kajol didn't agree with the statement and shared, "I feel younger people are much better at hiding everything about their lives, affairs."

To this, Ananya said, "Because of social media, everything comes out anyway."

Farah chimed in, saying younger people post everything "even when they are not in love."

In the episode where Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar came as guests, Twinkle Khanna also dropped a truth bomb, claiming that physical infidelity is not a deal-breaker for her.

The statement was, 'Whether emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity.'

While Kajol, Karan Johar, and Twinkle Khanna stood in unison, Janhvi found herself alone.

Karan said, "Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker," to which Janhvi replied, "No, the deal is broken." Twinkle added, "We're in our 50s, she's in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn't seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi (What's happened, has happened)."

