Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil got married in 2024. The actor, who is currently busy promoting Sathyavan Savithri, recently opened up about being linked to other actors during her relationship with Antony and admitted that the rumours often hurt her.

When asked on SS Music whether there had ever been a moment in her life that made her think, "Oh, that hurt me, bro," Keerthy replied, as reported by the Hindustan Times, "Maybe unnecessary gossip about me and other actors would hurt me because I've only ever been in one relationship. He (Antony) would ask me if I wanted to react. He never questioned it otherwise. But if both of us are okay, who do I have to prove anything to? God, no. I don't care."

Keerthy also described Antony as a "gentleman" who has a "great personality."

Speaking further about their relationship, she said, "He gives me my space, and I give him his space as well. He doesn't like the limelight, so I would never put him in an uncomfortable situation. I know he wouldn't do that either. Right now, I'm going for a premiere and he won't come. His comfort is more important than him being by my side there."

Earlier, in an interview with Galatta, Keerthy spoke about how their relationship began. She said, "We started dating when I was in Year 12, and he was seven years older than me, working in Qatar. Our relationship was long-distance for six years. We only started living together during the pandemic."

She added, "He gave me a promise ring that I never took off until we got married. You can even see it in all my films."

The couple got married in 2024 in both South Indian and Christian wedding ceremonies.

Also Read: 'Didn't Understand What She Said': Keerthy Suresh Reacts To Radhika Apte's Viral 'Marry My Mama' Remark After Backlash