Inside Comic Viraj Ghelani's Mumbai Home With A Cosy Living Room, Prayer Area And Shoe Closet

Viraj Ghelani is giving fans a glimpse into his personal space with a tour of his home. The comedian and his wife, Palak Khimavat, welcomed filmmaker Farah Khan into their house. The walkthrough offered a closer look at the decor, practical spaces and personal touches that make Viraj's home a reflection of his family's everyday life.

Living Room With Cosy Seating

The tour opens in the living room, where traditional decor and comfortable seating immediately catch the eye. The space features a large sofa arrangement, a centre table, and colourful furnishings. A standout feature of the interiors is the use of traditional patterns and rich colours, which shine against the more neutral seating.

The room also has decorative elements that lend it a distinct character. The colourful upholstery, patterned cushions, and traditional accents create a setting that feels suited to family gatherings as well as everyday conversations.

The walkthrough moves to another seating area with a more understated look. Beige and neutral-toned sofas, light-coloured walls and curtains give the space a relaxed appearance. The furniture is arranged around a centre table.

One of the notable corners of the home is the mandir. The prayer space features idols, flowers, and devotional offerings. The traditional detailing complements the broader decor seen in the living areas.

A Peek Inside The Shoe Closet

The tour also offers a look at the shoe storage area. Shelves are lined with footwear pairs arranged across multiple levels. The storage area is designed around practicality as the shelves make use of vertical space.

The group then moves into the kitchen, equipped with counters, cabinets, and cooking equipment arranged along the walls. Light-coloured cabinetry is paired with darker wall tiles and countertops.

The kitchen has a functional arrangement with cooking utensils and appliances kept close to the work surfaces. A window allows natural light into the space, while the cabinets provide storage for everyday kitchen essentials.

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