How Jr NTR Lost 9.5 Kg Of Muscle Mass In 50 Days, Fitness Trainer Reveals

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Jr NTR's Instagram handle. The actor is leaving fans stunned with his incredible physical transformation for his upcoming film Dragon. For the Prashanth Neel directorial, the South star had to get into a much leaner shape. And, his latest picture proves he has absolutely nailed it.

The snap captured Jr NTR mid-pose, flexing his back and arms in a classic double biceps stance. Shot from behind, the image put the spotlight on his sharply defined physique – from broad shoulders and sculpted arms to a well-etched back with clear muscle symmetry.

Dressed in light grey workout shorts, Jr NTR stood against a gym setup, with equipment softly blurred in the background. The frame perfectly reflected his transformation into a fitter, leaner version of himself.

In the caption, the actor simply wrote, “Built. Not bought.”

And if you are wondering how drastic the transformation really is, here is the number. As per his trainer, Kumar Mannava, Jr NTR lost 9.5 kilos of muscle mass. The entire process unfolded over a span of just seven weeks. Safe to say, the result has left fans seriously impressed.

Sharing more details about the transformation, the trainer revealed to Deccan Chronicle that the aim went beyond simple weight loss and was focused on achieving a leaner and more agile physique.

To make that happen, Jr NTR's fitness routine was significantly reworked. Instead of sticking to heavy muscle-building workouts, his training shifted towards functional movements and cardio-focused exercises, along with moderate resistance training. His daily schedule included early morning sessions that lasted between 45 to 90 minutes, depending on whether the day's focus was on cardio or strength.

The dietary plan, too, took a different route. Trainer Kumar Mannava revealed that rather than following a protein-heavy diet typically linked to muscle gain, Jr NTR opted for a low-protein intake. This strategy helped him reduce the muscle mass he had built over time and achieve the leaner look required for his role in Dragon.

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