From 128 Kg To 96 Kg, How A 48-Year-Old US Man Lost 32 Kg In 6 Months

Embarking on a weight loss journey can often feel like riding a rollercoaster. It is a journey filled with its share of highs, lows, and those unexpected cravings that can throw you off track. But nothing can stop you from achieving your goals when you are committed to hard work and consistency. This 48-year-old man is a living example of that after he underwent a remarkable transformation by losing 32 kgs in just six months.

Fitness coach Kev shared David's journey in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on April 11, 2026, detailing how he went from 128 kg to around 96 kg while completely reshaping his lifestyle and mindset toward health.

David's Transformation Journey

Six months ago, David approached Coach Kev when he weighed around 128 kgs. As a 48-year-old man, he was quite active, runs an active business, and even coached his children's basketball and soccer teams. But he found himself unhappy with his health. Everyday situations had become stressful: packing for trips was daunting, airplane seats felt uncomfortable, and finding well-fitting clothes was a challenge.

These frustrations often led to stress eating, with junk food becoming a regular habit during his commute. Realising he couldn't make lasting changes on his own, David followed a structured plan.

Through disciplined eating, consistent workouts, and lifestyle changes, David dropped 32 kg within half a year. Coach Kev, in his post, revealed that David felt confident packing his clothes and comfortable during his flight to Colorado for the first time in years.

“A few weeks ago he packed for Colorado and said he felt an “incredible sense of bounty” looking at his closet. Confident in what he could wear. Comfortable sitting on the plane. No anxiety,” he wrote.

David lost 70lbs in 6 months at 48 years old.



He came to us at 283 lbs.



Active guy. Runs a business. Coaches his kids' basketball and soccer teams.



But he wasn't where he wanted to be with his health and knew he needed to make a change.



He knew what was wrong. He just… pic.twitter.com/zTiabcWAt7 — Coach Kev - Belly Fat Pro (@AskCoachKev) April 10, 2026

Coach Kev's Grocery List For Weight Loss

Coach Kev also shared a practical grocery list designed for sustainable weight loss. For proteins, he advises to include chicken breast, 93/7 ground beef, sirloin steak, salmon, eggs, turkey bacon, shrimp, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese and whey protein.

White rice, sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, oats and Low-cal tortillas are his choices for carbs. For vegetables (unlimited), Kev recommends broccoli, asparagus, peppers, spinach, and green beans. He also asks to add supplements like Creatine, Magnesium, and Electrolytes.

Sample Daily Meal Plan

The plan focuses on high protein intake and balanced meals:

Meal 1: Greek yogurt with a protein shake, or 3 eggs with turkey bacon, or cottage cheese with high-protein yogurt.

Meal 2: Options include chicken with rice and broccoli, lean beef with sweet potato and vegetables, or salmon with rice and greens.

Meal 3: Coach Kev recommends to eat sirloin steak with potatoes and asparagus or chicken with cauliflower rice and peppers or shrimp with rice and mixed vegetables.

I don't care if you're 10, 30, or 70lbs overweight...



Below is the grocery list, meals, and daily routine I'd use to lose it ASAP:



GROCERY LIST:



Proteins:



• Chicken breast

• 93/7 ground beef

• Sirloin steak

• Salmon

• Eggs

• Turkey bacon

• Shrimp

• Greek yogurt

•… — Coach Kev - Belly Fat Pro (@AskCoachKev) April 11, 2026

Daily Routine For Results

To get results, Coach Kev emphasised following a structured daily routine:

Wake up by 5:30 am and sleep by 10 pm

Avoid alcohol and stop eating after 7 pm

Walk at least 8,000 steps daily

Perform intense 45-minute strength training 3–4 times a week

Spend 30 minutes in morning sunlight and take two outdoor walks

Consume at least 150 grams of protein daily

Stay hydrated with water and electrolytes

Take 5 grams of creatine daily and 400mg of magnesium before bed

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