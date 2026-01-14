Health Coach Breaks Down Four Types Of Weight Loss For Good Health

Weight loss is often discussed as if it were a single goal with one path: eat less, move more, and lose weight. Simple, right? But if it were truly that simple, people wouldn't keep losing weight only to regain it all. The truth is, not all weight loss is equal. Some methods deliver quick results but sacrifice health, energy, and long-term sustainability.

That is exactly what health coach Raj Ganpath explains in an Instagram post. He breaks down weight loss into four clear types:

1. Regular Weight Loss

This is the most common method people follow. You create a calorie deficit and lose weight. How you create that deficit does not matter much. You can exercise or not exercise. You can eat well or eat junk. As long as calories are low, the scale goes down.

But Raj points out that while this works, it can be unhealthy and even risky. You may lose weight, but you also lose energy, strength, and overall health.

2. Healthy Weight Loss

This step improves things a little. You still create a calorie deficit, but now you focus on eating nutrient-dense foods. So while you reduce calories, you increase the quality of nutrition going into your body.

This helps protect your health while losing weight. It is clearly better than regular weight loss, but according to the health coach, it is still not enough.

3. Healthy Fat Loss

This is where things get more effective. The goal here is not just weight loss, but fat loss. Along with a calorie deficit and good nutrition, you add regular strength training.

Strength training helps you keep muscle, which is important for long-term health, metabolism, and strength. At this stage, most of the weight you lose comes from fat, not muscle.

4. Healthy, Sustainable Fat Loss

This is the most optimal approach. Raj Ganpath explains that the first three methods often lead to short-term results. Over time, people gain the weight back.

To make fat loss last, you need:

A calorie deficit

Nutrient-dense foods

Regular strength training

Slow and small lifestyle changes

Enough sleep every day

Sleep and consistency, the health coach stresses, are what keep results sustainable in the long run.

At the end of the day, weight loss is not about rushing. As Raj Ganpath reminds us, staying lean, strong, and healthy requires patience, smart habits, and consistency over time.

