Fitness Coach Shares 7 Exercises For Women Over 40 To Get Leaner And Stronger

Looking leaner, feeling stronger, and maintaining youthful energy does not always require complicated routines or hours at the gym. A few well-chosen exercises can go a long way in improving your strength. Regular strength-based workouts are especially beneficial for women, as they help build muscle and lose excess weight at the same time. Fitness trainer Brett Boettcher shared seven effective exercises that target key muscle groups and promote a healthier and more energised body.

In a post shared on X, he wrote, "Women have been lied to about strength training. High reps and light weights don't make you 'toned'. If you are a woman over 40, do these 7 exercises to get leaner, stronger, and feel 10 years younger."

1. 45-Degree Hyperextension

Hinge through your hips. Your back should stay flat and should never bend. Squeeze your glutes and eventually add weight to make it more challenging. "This fires up the glutes and stabilises your spine," the fitness trainer wrote.

2. Single Leg Glute Bridge/Hip Thrust

This move increases metabolism and improves hip stability without straining the back. It is a low-impact alternative and requires no equipment. "Start with double leg and progress to single leg as they get easier," he added.

3. Lunges

Lunges strengthen your quads, glutes, and hamstrings. Beginners can perform this exercise with the assistance of a wall or chair for balance and progress to weighted lunges over time.

4. Tricep Pushdown

If you are looking to lose fat in your arms, this is the perfect exercise for you. The trainer recommended starting with a pushdown exercise.

Women have been lied to about strength training.



High reps and light weights don't make you “toned”.



If you are a woman over 40, do these 7 exercises to get leaner, stronger and feel 10 years younger: pic.twitter.com/HSQ4mZ9AvA — Brett Boettcher (@brettboettcher1) March 23, 2026

5. Side Plank

This targets your glutes as well as your abs and obliques. It is great for helping with back pain and sculpting a strong core. "Start with your knee and elbow and progress to other variations over time," Brett shared.

6. Lat Pulldown

This works over half the muscles in the upper body at once. Pulling exercises keep your back and shoulders healthy and your posture upright. This helps you look and feel better every day.

7. Squat

Squats are for everyone. To elevate the exercise, you can use either a dumbbell or a barbell based on your current fitness level. "Sit your butt back and keep your chest up while focusing on gaining depth over time," he added.

The trainer recommended consulting a healthcare professional before beginning a new exercise regimen.

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